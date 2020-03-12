Catoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Denia Reese has announced that schools will be closed from March 16 through April 5. “The district is taking this action in an abundance of caution to reduce the opportunity for the spread of COVID-19 among our teachers and students,” says Reese.
“All students have a digital device, and digital learning will begin on Monday [March 16],” Reese says. “Lessons will be posted in each teacher’s Google Classroom. Please visit your child’s school website for additional information.”
“At this time,” says Reese, “there are no known confirmed cases of coronavirus in our community or in Hamilton County; however, we have closed to provide a two-week window for children to be out of school to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread.”
“In addition to closing our schools,” Reese announced, “the Georgia High School Association is suspending spring sports activities until further notice.”
Parents can visit https://www.catoosa.k12.ga.us/ to find their children’s school and more information. Final information about logging in to Google Classrooms will be on sites by March 16. Spring break, beginning March 30 and ending April 5, will be observed as usual, with children having no classes.