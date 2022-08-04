Catoosa County commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “Play ball!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open.
The nearly $2 million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new dugouts and stands, a new concessions, umpire and restrooms building, fencing, and upgraded stormwater drainage systems. The renovation is made possible through an allocation of SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds by the county’s Board of Commissioners.
“We are excited to provide a beautiful, scenic ballpark that our community can be proud of,” said county Parks and Recreation Department Director Alex Harrison. “Recreation and youth sports are essential for the quality of life we share in Catoosa County.”
County officials worked with Integrated Properties and architect Andy Carlson for a re-imagined, upgraded Poplar Springs Park.
“I share my community’s passion for sports and outdoor recreation, and we are proud of the work our county employees and their contractors completed over the last year,” said Catoosa County District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens. “The renovated ballpark strengthens our commitment to high-quality recreation and youth sports opportunities.”