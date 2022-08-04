Catoosa County commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “Play ball!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open.

The nearly $2 million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new dugouts and stands, a new concessions, umpire and restrooms building, fencing, and upgraded stormwater drainage systems. The renovation is made possible through an allocation of SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds by the county’s Board of Commissioners.

