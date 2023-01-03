Catoosa County, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe had until Dec. 30 to resolve their dispute over the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue. With the aid of mediators, they came to an agreement and signed the paperwork on Dec. 27.

The one-percent Local Option Sales Tax was implemented by the Georgia Legislature in 1975 as a plan to keep property taxes in check. Every ten years, after the U.S. Census, counties and the cities within them must renegotiate how the taxes will be divided among them.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In