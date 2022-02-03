Catoosa County government has enhanced workplace safety that are made possible through the award of an Employee Safety Grant by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia-Group Self-Insurance Worker’s Compensation Fund (ACCG-GSIWCF). The Employee Safety Grant represents the county’s commitment to fostering a culture of workplace safety through continuous training, equipment, and services.
Catoosa County accepted the Employee Safety Grant of $8,147.62 from ACCG-GSIWCF for the purchase of specific safety equipment and safety training including:
Replacement of pads in automated external defibrillator (AED) kits
All-in-one compliant kits (emergency & first aid supplies) in vehicles
First aid kits and supplies
Back-up cameras for Animal Control vehicles
Ergonomic chairs for E-911 staff
Dehumidifiers in court clerks’ offices
Safety heaters
“We are thankful ACCG recognizes our ongoing efforts and appreciate their generous support,” said Catoosa County Risk Specialist Marie Barbee. “Workplace safety is our priority, and I am proud of our employees’ continuous efforts to reduce workplace accidents. The Employee Safety Grant supports their hard work with much needed equipment.”
“The intent of the Employee Safety Grant is to reward and aid the members of ACCG -GSIWCF that are willing to make significant efforts to provide a safe workplace for their elected officials, employees and volunteers,” said Ashley Abercrombie, ACCG director of property and casualty programs. “Catoosa County’s commitment to a safe working environment is appreciated because everyone benefits when on-the-job injuries are reduced.”