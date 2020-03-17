Catoosa County has approved an agreement with an architectural firm to devise a master plan for potential upgrades to the public library.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Library Director Richard Groves requested approval of the proposed agreement and discussed the current state of the library.
“As you know, the library is now a 21-year-old building,” Groves said. “A lot has changed in the world of information and technology and in the programming we are offering the public, so I am here looking for approval of a contract with an architect who has worked with libraries throughout the state of Georgia simply to do a master plan to evaluate the facility, our collection, and kind of give us an idea what we might need to do to improve the library moving forward.”
The library, which is located across from the Colonnade on the Benton Place Campus, was built in 1999.
Groves says the contract with McMillan, Pazdan, Smith Architects will give the county a good sense of the library’s current standing, as well as ideas for the future.
“Part of this too will help us evaluate any cost of any construction or renovation and allow us to apply for grants that are up to 50 percent matching with the state library here in Georgia,” Groves said. “So, I’m looking for approval of this contract with our architects.”
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the $6,000 contract by way of a 5-0 vote.
Groves says the main objective of the new master plan is to keep up with technology growth of the county’s population.
“In order to meet the needs of the county’s population well into the 21st century, the library is seeking a master plan that will review the collection, space arrangement, and condition of the facility.”