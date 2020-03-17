Catoosa County officials have signed off on the purchase of a new fire truck that was designated as a need when the county absorbed Fort Oglethorpe’s fire department.
Catoosa County Fire Chief Randy Camp asked for approval of the purchase during the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting and explained that the need was identified when the county took over Fort Oglethorpe fire services.
“Under the IGA (intergovernmental) agreement between the city of Fort Oglethorpe and Catoosa County -- when that was proposed or in the works, it was identified that Fort Oglethorpe had a couple of engines that were aging,” Camp said. “It was a concern, so we had in the contract that the city would reimburse the county if we purchased a fire truck up to the amount of $450,000.”
Camp said he and his staff recently found a great deal on a fire engine and decided to go ahead and make the purchase.
“We have located a demo truck that’s a really good deal,” Camp said. “I like these demos -- they are pretty good deals. This one is a 2018 model and it’s got 7,600 miles on it. The company is still offering a full, three-year warranty on the apparatus, which is really an exceptional deal. The price on this is $376,675 out of the $450,000 that is the agreement between the county and Fort Oglethorpe.”
Camp added that there are plans for additional equipment purchases for the vehicle.
“We’re wanting to purchase equipment for the apparatus, which would total somewhere around $50,000 for hoses, extrication tools, and forcible entry tools and nozzles,” Camp said.
Before a vote was taken, Commissioner Jeff Long and Chairman Steven Henry confirmed that all the expenditures will be covered by Fort Oglethorpe as part of the consolidation of fire services.
“And y’all will be 100 percent paid back by the city,” Long asked.
“Yes, up to the $450,000,” Camp affirmed.
“And that was all identified in the intergovernmental agreement that we all signed,” Chairman Henry added.
The board ultimately approved the purchase by a unanimous 5-0 vote.