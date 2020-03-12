Catoosa County Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27. Students will return to school on April 6 after spring break. The district is taking this action in an abundance of caution to reduce the opportunity for the spread of COVID-19 among our teachers and students.
At this time, there are no known confirmed cases of coronavirus in our community or in Hamilton County, Tenn.; however, we have closed to provide a two-week window for children to be out of school to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread. In addition to closing our schools, the Georgia High School Association is suspending spring sports activities until further notice.
All students have a digital device, and digital learning will begin on Monday. Lessons will be posted in each teacher’s Google Classroom. Please visit your child’s school website for additional information.
Gov. Brian Kemp provided guidance for school systems today (Thursday, March 12), and the state supports school systems closing for a 14-day period for us to better understand and control the spread of COVID-19 in our community.