On March 13, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued a judicial state of emergency continuing all non-essential cases. Because of this, effective immediately the Probate Court of Catoosa County will only be performing the following:
Essential functions
1. Marriage license (only two applicants in the office)
2. Cases of mental health (emergency guardianships and permanent guardianships with underlying circumstances where the ward may be at risk) Only petitioners allowed in office
3. Order to apprehend. (1013's)
Non-essential functions
1. All items concerning estates. In cases where an estate is unrepresented, and assets must be gathered and/or protected. Will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
2. Weapons carry permits, new applications and renewals. The judicial state of emergency includes continuing and/or extended expiration dates for 30 days.
3. Ordinance appeals.
4. Temporary minor guardianships. Although in cases of emergency will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.