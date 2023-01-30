Catoosa County Public Schools is accepting applications for Georgia’s lottery-funded pre-kindergarten through March 3. Parents or legal guardians who want to enter their child’s name in the drawing must complete and return a Request to Participate in Pre-K Drawing Form. Any request received after March 3 will be placed on the school system’s waiting list after the lottery drawing is completed.
The Request to Participate in Pre-K Drawing Form is available at all primary and elementary schools in Catoosa County (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and may also be completed at the Student Enrollment Center, 108 High Street, Ringgold, Georgia (8-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Monday through Friday.
A public drawing to award available prekindergarten assignments will be held virtually on the Catoosa County Public Schools website on Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m.
Pre-kindergarten enrollment is open and nondiscriminatory, based on a public lottery among those eligible to participate. Children will not be denied participation on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.
Eligibility: Currently, a child must be born between September 2, 2018, and September 1, 2019, to be eligible for Georgia prekindergarten services. The child must be a Catoosa County resident at the time of the drawing. Georgia residents outside of Catoosa County will be placed on a waiting list until all children within the district are enrolled.