Catoosa County Public Schools is accepting applications for Georgia’s lottery-funded pre-kindergarten through March 3. Parents or legal guardians who want to enter their child’s name in the drawing must complete and return a Request to Participate in Pre-K Drawing Form. Any request received after March 3 will be placed on the school system’s waiting list after the lottery drawing is completed.

The Request to Participate in Pre-K Drawing Form is available at all primary and elementary schools in Catoosa County (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and may also be completed at the Student Enrollment Center, 108 High Street, Ringgold, Georgia (8-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

