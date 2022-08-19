Catoosa Commissioners and Shirley Smith, Literacy Month

Shirley Smith (fourth from left) appeared before the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners to discuss the work of Catoosa Citizens for Literacy.

 Catoosa County

At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners declared September “Literacy Month,” something that has become an annual tradition.

County Attorney Skip Patty read aloud a formal declaration stating the importance of literacy and recognizing the work of Catoosa Citizens for Literacy (CCL) before turning the floor over to Shirley Smith, director of CCL.

