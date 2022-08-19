At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners declared September “Literacy Month,” something that has become an annual tradition.
County Attorney Skip Patty read aloud a formal declaration stating the importance of literacy and recognizing the work of Catoosa Citizens for Literacy (CCL) before turning the floor over to Shirley Smith, director of CCL.
Last year 126 people enrolled in CCL classes, both in person and online, and logged 5,871.75 study hours, Smith told commissioners.
One of the good things that came out of the 2020 shutdowns, Smith said, was CCL’s now-permanent online learning options.
The birth of CCL came from the realization in 1995 that 36.2% of Catoosa adults lacked a high school diploma, seriously impacting their ability to find jobs, support families, access healthcare and even feel good about themselves.
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, formed Catoosa Citizens for Literacy. CCL grew quickly and soon had facilities and a bus, then bigger facilities and two buses.
The share of adults without a high school diploma, Smith said, now stands at 11.1%.
CCL makes it as easy as possible for people to pursue a GED. The organization offers childcare, transportation, online classes, English and computer training, and it pays the $160 fee to take the GED.
One GED graduate each year earns a $500 scholarship to help with college. Last year, says Smith, graduate Holly Hogan won the scholarship and went on to make the dean’s list at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
“Our goal,” Smith told commissioners, “is to put ourselves out of business. We’ll find something else to do.”
But, Smith said, there are still a lot of people who need help and she intends to keep providing it.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.