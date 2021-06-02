The Catoosa County Library is excited to announce the dates for its Summer Reading Program, including the Reading Challenge, from June 7 through July 31.
This yearly program is designed to promote literacy and continuous learning for all ages.
The Summer Reading Program kickoff begins with a virtual introduction that will be livestreamed on the Catoosa County Library’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, followed by in-person activities for all ages beginning at 1 p.m.
“We are excited to kickoff another summer of learning in ways that are fun and engaging for students and adults alike,” said Catoosa County Library Director Sarah Holmes. “Our Summer Reading Program is designed to maintain students’ interest in learning while they are out of school as well as encourage adults to sharpen their learning skills. It’s about so much more than just books and reading.”
This year families will have two options to participate in the Summer Reading Program and track their progress either online using the Beanstack app or by completing and returning paper logs. Students explore their world through Tails & Tales by logging the books they read and completing mini-challenges to earn badges and rewards. Prizes for those who complete the reading challenge will be available in early August.
In addition to the literacy components, there will be plenty of opportunities for all ages to explore and learn about new things.
Young Adult Program Coordinator Katie Boren will begin a Middle School Coding Club for participants to learn basic coding. Adult Program Coordinator Laura Lee will start a Senior Tech Hour to teach computer skills and assist with technology related questions.
Lee will also continue the Spice of the Month Club, providing spice sample packets in the library with information about the spices along with recipes. For June, the Spice of the Month is cayenne pepper with a recipe for baked shrimp and grits.
Holmes encourages all residents to get a free PINES library card.
Each library card offers free digital access to thousands of books, audiobooks and movies while using the Libby, eRead Kids and Hoopla apps, as well as materials from the library. Through partnerships across the state, this card also provides discounted or free access to several attractions including state parks, nature centers and local historic sites.
More information about the Catoosa County Library and its programs including Summer Reading is available at www.catoosacountylibrary.org. Hours for in-person visits are Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information is also available on the Catoosa County Library’s Facebook page.