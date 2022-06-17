The Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) has launched a state-of-the-art emergency alerting system to notify citizens about severe weather, environmental hazards, criminal activity, and bulletins about missing persons.
By replacing the county’s legacy emergency alerting service with Hyper-Reach, CCEMA accelerates its ability to protect citizens with instant mass notifications, said John Pless, public information officer for county government.
The new system, also with Hyper-Reach, provides rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired, Pless said. Thousands of these critical messages reach geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media and most mobile telephones made since 2011.
“We are excited about this new capability that enhances our job to protect the citizens of Catoosa County as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said Steve Quinn, director of the Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency. “We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service and Hyper-Reach gives us everything we need at a competitive price.”
“We are honored to have been selected by Catoosa County, Georgia to provide its emergency alerts,” said Sam Asher, president of Hyper Reach. “It’s gratifying to be part of an effort to save lives and protect property and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
Catoosa County landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts. Weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll at no cost to them. People who live and work in Catoosa County can enroll using a county address by calling or texting “Alert” to 706-944-8090, or by enrolling at http://hyper-reach.com/gacatoosasignup.html, Pless said.
Citizens can also download the free Hyper-Reach Anywhere app for Android and Apple smartphones to monitor and manage alerts for their home and office, and for other people they care about like family members and friends. Emergency alerts are also available via Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions.