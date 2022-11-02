Tammy Hardin

From left: Catoosa County Juvenile Court Judge McCracken Poston, Catoosa County Juvenile Court Administrator Tammy Hardin, and her husband Joseph Hardin.

 Contributed

The Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia has honored Catoosa County Juvenile Court Administrator Tammy M. Hardin with the 2022 Martha K. Glaze Award, in recognition of her outstanding service benefiting children’s welfare and justice.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition from the Council and the Juvenile Court judges in Georgia,” Hardin said. “I thank Juvenile Court Judge McCracken Poston for nominating me, and those who supported me for this recognition. I love having the opportunity to support positive outcomes through Catoosa County Juvenile Court and its community partners for our future generations.”

