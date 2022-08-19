Every 10 years, the counties and cities in Georgia must decide how the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) will be split among municipalities within them.
At the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 16, Chairman Larry Black explained that the deadline for coming to an agreement among the county and its two cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe had expired and asked County Attorney Chad Young to elaborate.
The county, Young said, is responsible for starting negotiations regarding the distribution formula for LOST, which, he said, Catoosa County had done.
“There are eight factors the statute lays out that are to be considered,” Young said. “You have a 60-day time period [to come to an agreement], which expired on Monday [Aug. 15].”
“If you haven’t reached an agreement,” Young continued, “which we have not, the next step is to move toward negotiation, where you have a third neutral party come in to help you.”
“To prepare for that,” said Young, “the county recommends that we retain Phil Sutton of Sutton Consulting LLC. He’s one of two consultants that do this work throughout the state. He’s recommended by both GMA [Georgia Municipal Association] and ACCG [Advancing Georgia’s Counties]. He’ll be able to take the data and apply it to the eight factors and provide a report to assist the county in the mediation process.”
The cost for the consultant, Young told commissioners, would be $15,000 plus up to $1,500 in expenses. Young said the city manager was authorized to make the decision about hiring the consultant “but we didn’t want to approve an agreement or an expenditure on an issue like this without it going through the Board of Commissioners.”
Before commenting on the issue, Black asked if anyone from Ringgold or Fort Oglethorpe was present and wanted to speak. No one from the cities was at the meeting.
Black then explained that one of the eight factors that is taken into consideration when deciding how to split LOST funds is point of sale and where the point of sale is. “Fort Oglethorpe has some big ones,” he said, “but the criteria clearly says all those four big ones [point of sale zones] are in the county, too.”
Apparently, Black said, a disagreement over how much the POS locations should factor into what percentage of the sales tax each entity should get is getting in the way of a final agreement.
Population, Black said, is a big factor. “We have an argument that the residents of our unincorporated areas are the ones going in to the city of Fort Oglethorpe and spending their money.”
Black conceded that $15,000 seems like a lot to pay for a consultant but, he said, “it’s a tremendous responsibility to make sure there’s a fair distribution of the tax revenue for all 70,000 residents of the county.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to hire the consultant.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.