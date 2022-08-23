The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Aug. 19 to set the fiscal year 2023 millage rate for property taxes at 7.348 mills -- or $7.348 per $1,000 of assessed value of a property (which is 40% of fair market value).
The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
After three public hearings, at which citizens packed the commission room and called for no tax increase, a lower tax increase, and suggested ways the county might cut expenses, the board brought its original proposal of a hike of 1.75 mills down to 1.53 mills over the rollback rate of 5.818 mills.
The board had already reported shaving over $2 million from its budget to bring it down to $36,508,921 from $38,643,907.
Commissioners have said that in addition to more expenses due to inflation, finding and keeping qualified personnel was becoming increasingly difficult because other municipalities were able to offer better pay and/or benefits.
Catoosa County Chief Financial Officer Rachel Clark presented charts at the Aug. 19 meeting breaking down what the tax increase will cost citizens, on average, as well as how the county spends money. She emphasized that the county’s property taxes do not include school or city taxes, over which the board has no control.
Facts and figures
52% of the county’s revenue comes from property taxes
26% of the county’s revenue comes from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST)
The average tax increase for someone with a home valued at $175,000 and with a homestead exemption will be $102.88 a year ($8.57/month, $1.98/week, 28 cents a day)
Millage rate since 2016
2016: 7.295 mills
2017: 6.950 mills
2018: 6.734 mills
2019: 6.484 mills
2020: 6.418 mills
2021: 5.835 mills
2022: 7.348 mills
Catoosa County expenditures by percentage
Public Safety: 36%
General Government: 20%
Judicial: 13%
Public Works: 9%
Culture and Recreation: 8%
Other Transfers: 7%
Housing and Development: 4%
Catoosa millage rate compared to neighboring counties
Walker: 7.200
Catoosa: 7.348
Dade: 8.000
Gordon: 9.515
Whitfield: 10.750
Chattooga: 14.214
