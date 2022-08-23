Catoosa tax rate chart
Catoosa County

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Aug. 19 to set the fiscal year 2023 millage rate for property taxes at 7.348 mills -- or $7.348 per $1,000 of assessed value of a property (which is 40% of fair market value).

The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

