It’s election season again and there’s a lot going on. Here’s your guide on when and where to vote, with a few extra details thrown in.
Watch our website and newspaper for candidate details and interviews leading up to final election day.
The official date of the general primary is May 24, but early voting begins on May 2.
What you’ll be voting on
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House District 14
- Georgia governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of schools, commissioners of Insurance, Agriculture and labor, 10 justices and judges (Georgia Supreme Court and Georgia Court of Appeals)
- Georgia Senate District 53
- Georgia House District 2 or 3
- Some Catoosa County Board of Commissioner seats
- Some Catoosa County Board of Education seats
- Catoosa State Court judge and solicitor general
- Special election for Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 5 (countywide/chair of the board)
During the general primary, voters will choose candidates in contested races who will run in the general election in November. If A and B are both of the same party and both want the same position, only one gets the chance to run in the final election in November. Voters make that choice during primary races.
A candidate must win 50% plus one vote in order to avoid a runoff. If no candidate gets 50% plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff on June 21.
Uncontested races will also be on the ballot.
Before you vote
If you are not registered to vote, your last chance to do so for the primary and any possible runoffs is April 25, 2022.
Absentee ballots
If you don’t wish to vote in person, you can request an absentee ballot. The deadline for applying for the May 24 election is May 13. For the June 21 runoff, should one be necessary, you may request an absentee ballot up until June 10, 2022.
When to vote
Even if you don’t like the selection of candidates, you’ll like the variety of voting dates.
Early voting: Monday through Friday, May 2 through May 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting: May 7 and May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extended hours voting: Thursday, May 19, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There is no voting on Monday, May 23.
Last day to vote: May 24, 7 a.m. to7 p.m.
If a June 21 runoff is necessary, voting dates will be June 13, 14, 15 and 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and June 16, 8 a.m. to7 p.m.
Where to vote
While Catoosa County boasts 11 voting precincts, you only get to choose from two during early voting:
- Ringgold voting precinct (Freedom Center), 5238 Evitt St. Ringgold, Ga.
- Westside voting precinct, 3319 Lakeview Dr. Rossville, Ga.
Special election
The special election to fill the vacated District 5 (countywide) Catoosa Board of Commissioners seat will be held on the same dates and at the same places as the general primary, but it is actually a separate election. Voters will use one voting machine for this election and another for all the other races. Poll workers will be available to help.
The final day
On the big, last-chance voting day in the general primary, May 24, voters must go to their assigned precincts.