Blue fireworks

Catoosa County will hold its fourth annual Fireworks Fest, staged by Pyro Shows, on July 1.

 Contributed

Catoosa County held its first fireworks display in July 2020 -- a professionally staged show by Pyro Shows, recreation director Alex Harrison told the Board of Commissioners at its May 16 meeting.

Harrison said the company has conducted all four shows Catoosa County has sponsored and recommended that commissioners approve it to do this year’s fireworks.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

