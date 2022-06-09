Catoosa County’s third annual Fireworks Fest promises to be a blast.
The event — a family-friendly celebration during Independence Day weekend that includes fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and a crafts market — will be held Saturday, July 2, at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater at 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Festivities begin at 1 p.m. with a crafts market inside The Colonnade. The outdoor celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a variety of food and treats, children’s activities, and games.
The Hullenders kick off live music performances on the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m., followed by The Band Raven at 7:15 p.m. and Past to Present at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at approximately 9:30 p.m.
There is no admission fee, but food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. Parking will be provided in designated areas of the Benton Place campus near The Colonnade, and Catoosa Transit will provide free shuttle service to and from the CHI Memorial Parkway parking lot at 4700 Battlefield Parkway.
“Save the date and spread the word as we prepare for a memorable evening celebrating America’s independence with our families, friends, and neighbors,” said Catoosa County Commission chairman Larry Black. “This year’s Catoosa County Fireworks Fest builds on the success and excitement that began as a way to lift our community’s spirit during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.”