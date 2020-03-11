Catoosa County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been communicating with local governments about the recent coronavirus cases that have been reported in Georgia in and around Atlanta.
During Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council meeting on Monday night, March 10, Interim City Manager Mike Helton introduced EMA and 911 Director Steve Quinn, who has been making the rounds trying to keep everyone abreast of the situation.
“We have Steve Quinn here tonight and he’s graciously agreed to come share some of the latest details involving the coronavirus and what’s going on in the region and statewide. He’s staying up to date,” Helton said.
Quinn said his team is working with officials at the state and federal levels to stay gather the most up-to-date information regarding the virus.
“What we’re doing locally is we’re in the process of developing a pandemic flu response plan,” Quinn explained. “We’ve included the cities with this. I know Mr. Helton has been involved, as well as the city of Ringgold and all the county officials.”
Quinn said one of the biggest concerns at the moment is how the virus might impact local governments and agencies if it makes it way to the area.
“What it’s going to do is address the need for cities and governments to work on continuity of operations,” Quinn said. “Basically, that’s what are you going to do if your workforce reduces to a 25, 50, or 75-percent low because people are sick. We want to make sure to get that message out to everyone, not just government, but local businesses as well. What are you going to do if your workforce can’t report to work?”
Quinn says the plan being developed organizes the community into groups where there’s a plan to notify each and every section.
“We’ve actually broken it into several sections to include not only governments, schools, and transportation, but also public health, healthcare, media, business, community and faith-based, and then individuals and family,” Quinn explained. “We’re going to be bringing a lot of those groups together to make sure we get an all-encompassing plan together.”
Quinn says he sent out a PowerPoint presentation Monday, March 10, provided by the Department of Public Health. Fort Oglethorpe officials said they were glad to receive the information. Likewise, Ringgold was just as pleased and spoke about the update in its meeting as well.
“We sent that PowerPoint out to both cities and we’ll have it on our county website as well,” Quinn said. “It’s great information for the general public – what you can be doing to help protect yourself -- washing hands, covering your cough, and if you’re sick, don’t come to work and be around others. Also, it may come to the point where those people who are sick don’t need to attend meetings such as this, or it may come to a point where meetings have to be cancelled or sporting events have to be cancelled. We want to start having those conversations of what we’re going to be doing if it comes to that point.”
As of Monday night, March 10, Quinn said there were seven verified cases of the Coronavirus or “COVID-19” in the state.
“They are all in the Atlanta area. Those have all passed the presumptive stage or test, so we’re waiting to get confirmation to see if all seven of those have tested positive,” Quinn explained. “We are following it closely and we’re working closely with our Department of Public Health officials because they are the experts on this. We’re relying on them for not only guidance, but also information as it comes available.”
Another layer to the plan is a task force that’s being formed to tackle the issue.
“We’re also working on a task force, the Northwest Georgia Regional Task Force, so that we have a unified message that we’re able to get out to governments and citizens in and around this area,” Quinn said.
Mayor Earl Gray took the time to thank Quinn and his staff for the communication thus far in keeping the municipality up to date with the latest information.
“I’d like to just say thank you,” Gray said. “You guys, since day one, you’ve been on the ball. We don’t know where this thing is going to go, but I do know that we are in good shape as far as being prepared for it because these guys are on the ball. We’ve got the best in my opinion of anybody in the country that’s on top of this.”