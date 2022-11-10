Catoosa County tends to vote predominantly Republican and the Nov. 8 midterm election stayed true to that tradition.
There were 44,935 active registered voters -- people who could have voted in Catoosa County -- out of a population of around 68,400. An active voter is someone who is both registered to vote and has voted at some point in the last few years.
Of the 44,935 registered voters, 24,609 voted in the Nov. 8 election -- a 54.77% turnout rate. Turnout, says Catoosa Elections director Tonya Moore, was not that much higher than the last midterm election rate. “We only had 772 more people vote this year than we did in the 2018 midterm election.”
Of those who did vote this year, says Moore, 14,115 (57,4%) voted early.
By the numbers
Governor’s race: Republican Brian Kemp, the incumbent, won 81.65% (19,992) of the votes in Catoosa County. Democrat Stacey Abrams won 17.37% (4,254) of the votes, and Libertarian Shane Hazel got 238 votes. Kemp won statewide with 53.44%.
U.S. Senate race: There will be a run-off race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Both came in at just under 50% of the vote statewide.
In Catoosa County, Walker won 76.06% (18,545) of the votes and Warnock won 21.65% (5,280) of the votes. Libertarian Chase Oliver received 558 votes.
Republicans took all the other state-level seats with Catoosa voters.
Congressional District 14 Republican and incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene won with the help of 74.68% of Catoosa voters and 65.88% of the vote statewide. Her opponent, Democrat Marcus Flowers, received 25.32% of the vote in Catoosa County.
There were many uncontested races on the ballot. Republican Colton Moore will be the new state District 53 senator in Atlanta. Incumbent Republican Steve Tarvin will continue to serve District 2 and Republican Mitch Horner will serve a first term for District 3 in the State House.
More locally, Catoosa Board of Commissioners Chuck Harris (District 2) and Charlie Stephens (District 4) will serve another term.