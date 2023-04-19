The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, April 18, approved changes to the county’s Unified Development Code (UDC) to include allowing backyard hen flocks (female chickens) in areas that are zoned residential (R-1) and related changes.

“After months of careful analysis and consideration by our Board and staff, we believe the changes to the county’s UDC strike a fair balance,” said Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry C. Black. “We appreciate the feedback we received from our neighbors on both sides of the issue and truly understand the passion for sustainable living. By approving these changes to the county’s UDC, we are satisfying the wishes of people in residential zones to have their own supply of fresh eggs while also respecting the wishes of others who value sanitary and orderly conditions next to their property.”

