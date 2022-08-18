Catoosa County citizens are crowding commission meetings and public hearings to share their views about how the county spends money and ways they think expenses might be cut.
Two budget-trimming suggestions made by local residents at the Aug. 11 public hearing regarding a proposed tax increase included cutting back on buying new county vehicles and reducing or eliminating training sessions attended by government officials and employees.
Why, asked more than one citizen, can’t the county make do with the vehicles they already have, like everyday people have to do, especially when times are hard, as they are now?
We asked District 2 Commissioner Chuck Harris, who is also vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners, to share some thoughts.
“When I first came onto the board,” Harris said, “we had a lot of vehicles in very bad condition.”
Harris said the county does all its own maintenance on vehicles and had long been taking parts from one to repair another.
“We use a scoring system for our vehicles,” said Harris. “We consider how much use they get, how much maintenance they need. We weigh that and other factors against how much a new vehicle would cost.”
Further, Harris said, the county transfers older but still usable vehicles to departments, like recreation, that don’t put as much wear and tear on them.
Harris said he believes the county is careful and responsible about purchasing new vehicles. He said purchases include vehicles for many departments: public works, the sheriff’s and fire departments, the landfill, animal control, Trans-aid and many more.
Vehicles, Harris and other commissioners have said, are taken home only by employees who are on call overnight, like some public works and animal control employees.
The county owns and maintains about 160 vehicles and uses about 160,000 gallons of unleaded fuel and 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel each year.
What about all the government training sessions commissioners and employees have available to them?
Harris said the county agrees that with times as tough as they are, this is an area they can cut back on. Some training, he said, is mandated by the state, but when it’s not, the Board of Commissioners is choosing to cut back.
One example, said Harris, is a recent trip to Jekyll Island at which local governments would be voting on some things. “Our first decision was to send just one commissioner,” said Harris. “Then we learned that hotel rooms were $600 a night. We chose not to send anyone and to ask another county to act as a proxy for us and cast our vote.”
Harris said it’s true that commissioners can bring their spouses on many of the training session trips, but that it does not cost any more in hotel expenses and that he pays for almost all his own meals on such trips and for all his wife’s meals.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.