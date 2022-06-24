The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners was presented with a check for $74,280 at its June 21 meeting by Joe Dan Thompson, marketing and field services representative for the worker’s compensation board of trustees for ACCG (Association County Commissioners of Georgia).
The check represented a share of $6 million in dividend savings from the ACCG “Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund” (GSIWCF). The check covered the years 2013, 2014 and 2015. Catoosa County has participated in the program since 1989 and has received dividend checks for every year since 1996.
ACCG is a nonprofit association of all 159 counties in Georgia, as well as some non-governmental entities, dedicated to helping its members operate more efficiently and effectively.
“Recognizing the significant risk exposure presented to counties,” says the ACCG web site, “ACCG manages several non-profit insurance programs that are available to Georgia counties and Authorities.”
Regarding its workers’ compensation fund, ACCG states:
“This is a self-insured group fund that is sponsored and administered by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The Fund is non-profit and member-owned.
“Since inception, GSIWCF has added safety and loss control services as well as a claim office dedicated to handling GSIWCF claims. These programs are intended to minimize the amount and the severity of losses, while providing superior service to members.”