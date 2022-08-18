Catoosa County rents three spaces at the Remco Business Center in Ringgold: one as an ambulance station, one as the coroner’s office and one as the public defender’s office.
At the Aug. 16 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Chad Young told commissioners that lease renewal time was coming up.
Commissioners voted to renew the lease on the ambulance station rental at an extra $100 a month, from $1,100 a month to $1,200 a month.
The other spaces have been renting for $955 a month each. The proposed raise in rent is to $983.65 a month, but Commission Chair Larry Black said that Coroner James Spurling had come to him asking about moving closer to the courthouse where he spends a lot of his time.
Spurling told Black that he didn’t need a lot of space -- only an 8-foot by 10-foot office and some space for filing records.
Black said he asked Commissioner Chuck Harris if he would be willing to give up his office and instead share Black’s office. Harris agreed to the arrangement. Other commissioners were asked if they could make space for extra filing cabinets for the coroner’s records.
Commissioners discussed the problem of inadequate parking at locations near the courthouse and the possibility of renting one location to house offices for both the coroner and the public defender.
The issue was tabled for further research and discussion.
