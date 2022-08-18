Catoosa County rents three spaces at the Remco Business Center in Ringgold: one as an ambulance station, one as the coroner’s office and one as the public defender’s office.

At the Aug. 16 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Chad Young told commissioners that lease renewal time was coming up.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In