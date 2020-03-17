Catoosa County has awarded a bid for the purchase of a new printer/scanner for its GIS (Geographic Information System) department.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, IT Director Scott Czerneski presented his bid recommendation to the board and explained proposals that came in for the equipment.
“I’m your Catoosa County IT guy. I come before you tonight to see if we can award a bid to replace the plotter and scanner in our building for printing maps and scanning blueprints, and that sort of thing,” Czerneski said.
Czerneski explained that the department has been having issues with the aging machine.
“The one we have is about 13 years old and we’re starting to have some trouble printing. If you’ve noticed on some of the maps, it is printing stripes,” Czerneski said. “That is a discontinued piece of hardware, so we’re not able to repair it.”
Czerneski added that he and staff didn’t have any luck finding a new machine locally.
“We put out for bids and received five different bids,” Czerneski said. “The low bidder was Tierney Brothers out of St. Paul, Minnesota for $17,752. We received no local bids. This will be paid for out of the 2009 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), so I’m just asking for approval to award it.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase by with a 5-0 vote.
“It (the new machine) will come with five years of maintenance and warranty to make sure we don’t have any trouble out of it,” Czerneski said.