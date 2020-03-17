Catoosa County officials recently approved a number of upgrades the 911 Center, which will include new recording software and backup equipment for batteries and generators.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, EMA (Emergency Management Agency) and 911 Director Steve Quinn requested approval of three different contracts, each of which will help the county’s 911 Center stay up-to-date and efficient.
The first purchase was of a one-year maintenance agreement with Vertiv Corporation.
“This is a maintenance contract for the battery backup system for the 911 Center,” Quinn explained. “The total price is $3,540, which we have in our 911 budget for equipment repairs.”
According to Quinn, the agreement is an annual one for the system use that’s been ongoing since 2016 when the particular system was installed.
In addition that contract, Quinn also requested approval for updated recording software.
“This is the software and system that records all radio and phone traffic,” Quinn explained. “The total price for the upgrade is $7,385, and this is in line with other upgrades that the Tennessee Valley Regional Communication System has seen. It’s a software upgrade for an existing system.”
Finally, the board approved a third item -- an additional maintenance contract for two generators.
“This is a maintenance contract with Energy Systems Southeast,” Quinn said. “This is for two generator sites that we have at our radio towers -- one on Dug Gap Mountain and one Kittle Road. Neither of these generators have been serviced in a few years, so I would like to get an annual contract with them to do this.
The agreement consists of two service inspections per year for each generator.
“So it’s a total of four (inspections) for $1,650,” Quinn said.
The board unanimously approved all three requests.
As for the upkeep on generators, Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry said this is something that probably should have been in place already.
“One question I have is why have we not been doing this?” Henry asked.
“I guess because they’ve been working,” Quinn replied. “We want to make sure that they stay working.”
“Yeah, my truck works too, but I like to change the oil in it,” Henry added jokingly.
Henry also thanked Quinn for his proactive approach on this and all matters since taking over the position last year.
“I know you haven’t been there long, but thank you for getting on this."