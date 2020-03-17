Catoosa County has decided to lump the auto insurance for its Trans-Aid Department in with the rest of its auto insurance in order to save money down the road.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Carol Roberts explained the change, and how insurance has to be handled for Trans-Aid.
“Trans-Aid has historically had a separate policy for their automobiles that had to do with issues with GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation); however, our insurance rep with Starr Mathews has discovered that we actually can move those vehicles over to Liberty Mutual and just keep the umbrella separate.”
Roberts says Trans-Aid will have to keep its umbrella, or additional liability insurance, but that it can move its regular policy to be more in line with the county’s other policy that covers other vehicles.
“The renewal was up with Liberty Mutual on the automobiles, but we’re going to renew and it’s going to be added to our large policy that we have county-wide,” Roberts said. “Then it will become part of that renewal policy, which means it will come back up again in September when the county wide policy is up for renewal.”
Roberts added that Trans-Aid umbrella policy exceeds what the county would need for the other vehicles.
“The umbrella policy needs to be kept separate because they require larger umbrella coverage than the county has. For the county as a whole to get that large umbrella, it is cost-prohibitive. We don’t need it as a whole,” Roberts explained. “The total renewal is $10,539, which is slightly less than what we paid last year.”
Roberts explained that the $10,539 is a prorated number and that the county will actually save hundreds of dollars with the adjustment.
“It appears we’re saving about $700,” Chairman Steve Henry said.
“Correct,” Roberts replied.
The change was approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote