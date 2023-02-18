“… To surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.” This is the mission of the national Communities in Schools organization, as well the Catoosa County branch of CIS.
CIS founder Bill Milliken’s journey began in the 1960s on dangerous inner city streets where he lived and sometimes took kids in and ran “street academies” for young people who were failing to get an education.
After watching teens in his neighborhood, including some who lived with him, die of gunshot wounds and drug overdoses enough times, Milliken’s wife urged him to get help for the depression he was sinking into. Milliken was diagnosed with post traumatic stress syndrome.
Milliken changed course and founded Communities in Schools in order to bring together more people to help and to keep others from burning out as he had.
The nearly 50-year-old organization now has chapters in 25 states and D.C. and works in over 3,200 schools.
Catoosa County CIS runs programs from in-home visits to help young children prepare for school to high school programs on financial literacy and practical skills like cooking, sewing and even relationships. CIS helps with food, clothing, prom dresses, tutoring, mentoring, after-school care, emotional support – pretty much anything a student needs to succeed.
Catoosa CIS partners with nonprofits, government agencies, businesses, ministries and individuals. There are also five levels of sponsorship. The top level, “Valedictorian,” is occupied by one business: Builtwell Bank.
Among other things, Builtwell (under a number of different names over the years) has been sponsoring the annual CIS GraduRun 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk for 25 years. The event has recently been raising around $25,000 for CIS.
Last year, the race saw around 100 participants. This year, the race is on March 18. For more serious racers, points can be earned through the Chattanooga Track Club.
René Tinker, assistant vice-president of Builtwell Bank, and liaison between the bank and CIS, says it’s been her pleasure and the bank’s pleasure to help local students through CIS’s work. “We look forward to doing this for many more years, she says.
CIS is still seeking sponsors and volunteers for the race. Racers are welcome, including individuals and family or other types of teams for the run or the walk.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.