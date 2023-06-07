Catoosa County Courthouse

Catoosa County Courthouse in downtown Ringgold.

 File photo

Catoosa County commissioners have turned down a bid for replacing more than 40 original windows at the courthouse, which was built in 1939 in Ringgold.

County Manager Dan Wright told the Board of Commissioners during its June 6 meeting that 11 contractors attended the pre-bid meeting, but only one submitted a bid: RG Construction, for $437,420.

