The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners declared September Craniofacial Awareness Month and Hydrocephalus Awareness Month in honor of Layla Shook, who faces both challenges. From left: Commissioner Charlie Stephens, Commissioner Vanita Hullander, Doyle Shook, Joyce Shook, Lisa Pendergrass, Layla Shook, Brian Shook, Chairman Larry Black, Commissioner Jeff Long, Vice Chairman Chuck Harris
On Sept. 21, a little girl named Layla Shook was the guest of honor, by invitation of Commissioner Jeff Long, at a Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting where County Attorney Chad Young read aloud proclamations declaring September as Craniofacial Awareness Month and Hydrocephalus Awareness Month. Layla faces challenges in both areas.
Layla’s parents, Lisa Pendergrass and Brian Shook, as well as her grandparents, Doyle and Joyce Shook, served as her entourage as the 10-year-old honoree listened to the proclamations and was presented by Commissioner Vanita Hullander with a gold heart necklace and a bundle of ribbon-tied glittery pink bangle bracelets
It was six months into Lisa Pendergrass’s pregnancy that she and her husband learned their daughter had a cranial problem, though doctors weren’t sure what it was. One thing they did know was that surgery would be necessary after the baby was born. To monitor the situation, Lisa had 175 ultrasounds done during the remainder of her pregnancy.
Layla’s father chose the baby’s name before she was born – Layla Presley – for its musical timbre and for the king of rock and roll.
Layla spent the first 21 days of her life in neonatal intensive care after coming into the world by cesarean section. On day 22, doctors cut her skull from ear to ear in order to rebuild it. Research revealed the little girl had Apert Syndrome and would need many more operations throughout her life.
By the age of five, Layla had 13 doctors and she had undergone 54 surgeries. She’s up to 61 now and family and friends are raising money for yet another.
Yet Layla remains cheerful and a delight to all who meet her. She loves music and Dolly Parton and wears shorts and sneakers and crosses her legs like she’s part of the big girl crowd.
“God gave me a sick little girl,” says Lisa Shook, “but he also gave me a happy little girl.”
Layla’s mom decided early on to act as an ambassador, along with her daughter, for a more knowledgeable and accepting world. “It’s not what you see but how you see it,” she says. “If you’re willing to learn and understand why someone looks a certain way, that affects the way you see that person. Understanding frees you to see the human being who is just like you.”
Pendergrass calls her mission “Hustling for Kindness.” Mother and daughter have visited classrooms in the area to explain Layla’s syndrome and to help young people learn how to relate to someone who has obvious mental or physical differences.
Layla is an inspiration to others. “We met a little girl at a hospital once who was undergoing her own hardships,” says Pendergrass, “a nd she was so inspired by Layla that she now follows her on my Facebook page.”
In another instance, one of Layla’s cousins, a high school football player, broke his leg and was very discouraged. But then he began to think about Layla and her strength and sweet spirit in spite of all she’s been through, and he started to share her story with others. He grew so inspired, he made Layla the topic of a research paper and named it Love4Layla.
Commissioner Chuck Harris is a longtime friend of the family. “They are wonderful people,” he says. “I really admire them.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.