Catoosa Board of Commissioners with Shook family

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners declared September Craniofacial Awareness Month and Hydrocephalus Awareness Month in honor of Layla Shook, who faces both challenges. From left: Commissioner Charlie Stephens, Commissioner Vanita Hullander, Doyle Shook, Joyce Shook, Lisa Pendergrass, Layla Shook, Brian Shook, Chairman Larry Black, Commissioner Jeff Long, Vice Chairman Chuck Harris

 Catoosa County government

On Sept. 21, a little girl named Layla Shook was the guest of honor, by invitation of Commissioner Jeff Long, at a Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting where County Attorney Chad Young read aloud proclamations declaring September as Craniofacial Awareness Month and Hydrocephalus Awareness Month. Layla faces challenges in both areas.

Layla’s parents, Lisa Pendergrass and Brian Shook, as well as her grandparents, Doyle and Joyce Shook, served as her entourage as the 10-year-old honoree listened to the proclamations and was presented by Commissioner Vanita Hullander with a gold heart necklace and a bundle of ribbon-tied glittery pink bangle bracelets

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In