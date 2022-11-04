Catoosa County commissioners let their audience know at the Nov. 1 board meeting that they are growing weary of the criticism during the public comments segment when residents get a chance to share what’s on their minds.
At the conclusion of each board meeting, commissioners can share their thoughts. It’s common for them to thank people for showing up, to commend or to offer condolences, as appropriate, to people in the county, to make announcements about events and to clarify or respond to things said by residents during public comments.
After taking a bit of a beating from attendees at the most recent meeting, four of the five commissioners felt compelled to defend themselves. Vice chairman Chuck Harris, District 2 representative, chose not to make any comments, but the others had some things to say. (Note: Comments below have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Commissioner Charlie Stephens, District 4 representative
I’ve been elected the last four years. It’s been an honor to serve. A couple of the comments made about the home at Jack Mattox Park — that was purchased by the county for the ambulance service. We have to house our ambulance service in Catoosa County and that’s where they’re at right now, in that home. The people who work for the ambulance service live in that home [during their shifts] and we use it to dispatch out of.
On Fire Station No. 2, it was cheaper for us to buy that property, plus we still have ten acres of property that the county can use for whatever needs the county may have. From what I remember if you bought a traditional fire station, we came in way under budget [in comparison]. I believe we saved the taxpayers over a million dollars. That’s smart business is the way I look at that. We know what we’re doing when it comes to safety for our people.
I’m committed to providing safety number one to the citizens of Catoosa County. Whether you like it or not that’s what I’m going to continue doing and I’m sorry of you have a problem with spending money to protect the people here. I’m sorry. I’m going to be here doing that.
I’m glad to serve the people, but understand, we have a lot of hate here. I mean I’ve been here for four years and I thought it was an honorable job to be a commissioner of Catoosa County. If we make a mistake, so be it. We’re going to make mistakes. We all make mistakes in our everyday lives. If we make a comment or a mistake, it’s just like we’re bad people.
I felt like the tax increase was something I needed to do to do the right thing for the people. I’m sorry, if you don’t like what happened. You vote, that’s what you do. I’m not going to apologize for it anymore. If you want to vote against me, go vote against me.
I have another job. This is not my only income coming in. It don’t pay very much up here. I do it because I care about the people of this county. That’s why I’m here. I want to see the future of this county grow and be better for the next generations. I’m tired of seeing everybody come in here and just gripe and complain about every little thing. I am. I’m tired of it.
I’ve been here for four years and I’ve heard it for four years. Am I trash or something? Be honest with us. Say something good that somebody up here does occasionally like spending hours at night driving up and down these roads, looking at the roads in our personal vehicles. Do we ask you to pay us back? No we don’t. Give us a little bit of credit occasionally. That’s the way I feel about it. Sorry if you feel I’m doing a crappy job. Put your name on the ballot and run for it. I mean that because I’m looking for the challenge. Thank you.
Commissioner Vanita Hullander, District 3
I echo a lot of Commissioner Stephens’ statements. I’d like speak to the $5,000 increase [in commissioners’ salaries]. That was mandated by the state of Georgia, the governor’s office. I suggest you take that issue up with the governor because it was not us. He mandated it for every elected official across the state of Georgia.
As far as [accusations that] I don’t return my calls and I don’t read my emails — that is not true. I return every call I get. I [respond to] every one of my emails.
Come over to my house for a coffee. I’m a nice lady. Everybody knows my heart is in this county. Come to my house any time. Let’s talk through some of this stuff instead of it always being controversial between the public and the commissioners. We really do want to talk to you one-on-one. We can’t resolve anything in this setting.
I want to say to the people who are here I appreciate you coming. You can reach me on Facebook, by email, my phone number is on the county web site. I am available, I have always been available and I always return my phone calls.
Commissioner Jeff Long, District 1
I’d like to thank everybody for coming out tonight and I’d like to request that [the way] we respect the people when they come up to the podium, I’d like to have the respect here. When we have sidebars [people whispering to one another during the meeting] going on in the meeting, when you hear people chit-chatting all the time, it affects your concentration when you’re trying to do business. Please respect us and just sit there and listen to what’s going on instead of talking.
Chairman Larry Black
One thing that was said tonight is true — I am a retired police officer and I’m very proud of that. I’m proud not only to be your chairman but to have served my life since high school in public safety.
I’m not going to go down to the level that some others do to try to continually frustrate us and get us sidetracked from our jobs. We’re going to listen to the issues — whether it’s chickens, wine — we’re going to listen to our Planning Commission, we’re going to have respect for them and what they send to us, and then the five people up here are going to make a decision on what we feel, regardless of the pressure or degrading comments or whatever you choose to say at that podium. I, for one — and I think I speak for the other four up here — we’re going to make our decision on what we feel is best for the people of the county, not for just a select few. And we’re going to do that on every issue.
We are very proud of the county we live in and the staff that we have and I’m thankful to be up here. We take a lot of criticism, but you know what, this is a thankless job. Anybody that’s been in public service knows that. When you put your name on that dotted line, you take an oath and the oath is to do the best job you can do for this county and we’re very serious about that oath.
I’m not ever going to be in a situation where I’m going to use my time to independently argue with anybody here, regardless of what your opinion is. A lot of things that are said are untruthful. We can’t control that. There are some things being said that are truthful. I have to make the decision when they’re personally directed at me whether or not to address that and at tonight’s meeting I’ve decided not to address some of those. But if it continues and, like I’ve said in the past, if it’s blatantly untrue, out of respect for the people I serve, I will at least point that out and show that that statement is untrue, and I’ll have the proof on that screen.
So again, I would ask that you spend your time on agenda items, things that concern you personally and that these five commissioners and others [in government] can help you with.