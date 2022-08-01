At a special called meeting on July 27, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners voted tentatively to raise the millage rate in the county by 1.75 mills.
The current millage (property tax) rate is 5.835. One mill is equal to one dollar per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
According to John Pless, Catoosa County public information officer, the millage rate has not gone up since 2016.
The final decision on the tax hike will take place on Aug. 19, after three public hearings.
Chairman Larry Black said at the June 27 meeting that the county had done everything in its power to avoid a tax increase. He said the board had held a number of work sessions with department heads to discuss ways to cut expenses and to consider the needs of the departments going forward.
Rachel Clark, the county’s chief financial officer, said the county had managed to pare down a $5 million shortfall to $2-2.5 million and was still working on ways to pare it down more.
Commissioners discussed challenges the county faces: inflation and the higher cost of fuel and equipment departments need, keeping essential services like emergency services and the sheriff’s office running and attracting and keeping qualified staff, among other things.
Commissioner Vanita Hullander shared a story Black had told her about recently paying $90 for a six-foot piece of pipe that had cost him $33 six months earlier.
Commissioner Chuck Harris said he had calculated that at an additional 1.75 mills, his county property taxes would go up by $10 a month.
Black was careful to let people know that the Board of Commissioners only addresses county property taxes, not school taxes or city property taxes.
The next step is to hold three public hearings so people have a chance to ask questions and express opinions. The final vote by the board will take place Aug. 19, the evening of the third public hearing.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.