Catoosa County Commissioner Charlie Stephens, during the commission’s June 6 meeting, said he voted against an ordinance allowing backyard chickens in residential areas because it’s too restrictive.

Stephens, who represents District 4, said the ordinance, which allows up to a dozen chickens per residence, shouldn’t limit the number.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In