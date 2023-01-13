Baggett Rd. Survey

A detail of a topographic plan prepared for Catoosa County by Beginning Point Surveys Inc. shows a property on Baggett Road affected by stormwater runoff.

 Catoosa County

At its Dec. 20, 2022, meeting the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chose to table a request for the county to repair a Baggett Road resident’s bridge/driveway that had been damaged by stormwater runoff until it was further investigated.

The issue was brought before the board again on Jan. 3 by James Davis, director of planning and inspections, with some updated information about repair costs.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

