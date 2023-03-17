There are times, said Catoosa County Public Works director Donald Brown at the March 8 commissioners' meeting, when the county needs extra help hauling materials ranging from asphalt to debris to the results of a demolition project.
Brown said paving a quarter-mile to a half-mile of road can take 200 tons of asphalt -- or 20 truckloads, but the county only has two trucks with the necessary insulated beds for the job and one of the trucks is 28 years old.
Brown said a new truck would cost $200,000 to $250,000, with several of them costing up to a million dollars and creating the need to hire extra people to drive them.
During the “Easter tornado” a few years ago, said Brown, 600 tons of downed trees had to be hauled away, which took two to three weeks.
Brown put out requests for bids for hauling and received one response -- from T.J. Hunt LLC of Rossville in Catoosa County.
Chairman Larry Black asked Brown why he thought there weren’t more bids. Brown wasn’t sure but agreed that labor shortages could be partly responsible. He also said a lot of companies don’t have a lot of trucks. T.J. Hunt has 60.
The board approved the bid unanimously. Services, when needed, will be paid at Georgia Department of Transportation fuel price range rates and will include a truck, an operator, fuel, insurance and pickup and delivery of all materials needed.
At GDOT rates, with fuel at $4 a gallon, this would be the cost of one truck:
For regular loads
Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-6 p.m., $114.50 an hour or $916 for eight hours
Emergency after-hours/holidays: $139.50 an hour or $1,116 for eight hours
For demolition or rough haul loads
Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-6 p.m., $129.50 an hour or $1,036 for eight hours
Emergency after-hours/holidays: $154.50 an hour or $1,236 for eight hours
Assuming the rental of one truck and a regular rough haul rate, the cost of renting would take 1,930.5 hours or 241 eight-hour days to reach the buying price of a new truck at $250,000. The rental truck comes with an operator and related expenses and includes fuel, whereas a bought truck would not.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.