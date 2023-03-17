Donald Brown, Catoosa Public Works director

Catoosa County Public Works Director Donald Brown explains to commissioners at the March 8 meeting the need for extra hauling services for his department.

 Catoosa County government

There are times, said Catoosa County Public Works director Donald Brown at the March 8 commissioners' meeting, when the county needs extra help hauling materials ranging from asphalt to debris to the results of a demolition project.

Brown said paving a quarter-mile to a half-mile of road can take 200 tons of asphalt -- or 20 truckloads, but the county only has two trucks with the necessary insulated beds for the job and one of the trucks is 28 years old.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In