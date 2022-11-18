Ruth Fant

Catoosa citizen Ruth Fant spoke at the Nov. 15 commission meeting to let commissioners know she would continue to keep a close eye on what they do.

 Catoosa County government

Larry Black, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, has been asking local citizens to limit their comments at meetings to agenda items and things the board can help them with.

Citizens have been doing that — on zoning for owning chickens, tax hikes and road problems, in particular — but free speech and generally holding government accountable is also high on many people’s lists.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

