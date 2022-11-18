Larry Black, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, has been asking local citizens to limit their comments at meetings to agenda items and things the board can help them with.
Citizens have been doing that — on zoning for owning chickens, tax hikes and road problems, in particular — but free speech and generally holding government accountable is also high on many people’s lists.
At the Nov. 15 commission meeting, local citizen Nick Ware started out by telling commissioners there has been a 53.32% increase in the county budget since 2012, with increases every fiscal year except 2017-18. Ware said 31.5% of that increase has been in the last four years.
Ware also told board members that the expansion of Catoosa government over the past four years by way of adding positions has not been responsible. He addressed the multiple problems he says exist around the sale of the old Hutcheson Hospital facility and property, including what he says were some shady shenanigans.
Finally, Ware told commissioners, “You feel threatened by these people that come to speak at this podium and you lash out at them like they are second class to the rest of the population in the county. You see them as a group and not for what they really are, an individual.”
“Benjamin Franklin,” said Ware, “said it is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority. And that is what these individual citizens are doing to hold their government accountable.”
Local resident Brittany Mulé said had come to the meeting about a road issue, but also wanted to speak about the tax hike. She said she has a good job but hours have been cut and she is struggling financially caring for two children on her own and helping her disabled mother. She said that tax hikes hurt people like her who are working hard to just get by.
Mulé said she’s considered working for DoorDash, too, and her 14-year-old son is working at a restaurant in Ringgold. “I’m doing everything I can and just ask that you take that into consideration,” she said.
Chairman Black asked Mulé to give her name to the clerk. “There may be some services you’re not aware of,” he said.
Next up was Tonya Rogers, who attends and speaks at many commission meetings. “You said to tell us something good every once in a while,” she started out. “Well, I’ve thought about it.” Rogers went on to praise commissioners for having the courage to open meetings with prayer and a pledge to the American flag. She said she wished other levels of government would do the same.
Rogers took issue with commissioners she said had implied that she had lied at meetings. “We do not have to come here,” she said. “We’re taking time away from our families. We are all here to discuss issues we are passionate about. Citizens have no reason to come here with lies. I’m sorry that citizens are waking up and are not sleeping sheep anymore. If we do not speak up about our rights, our freedoms, then we are failing our children and our grandchildren and I, we, refuse to do that.”
Rogers went on to clarify comments from the previous commission meeting that she thought were misunderstood as accusations against specific people that she did not intend as such.
Citizen Adrienne Kittle, also a frequent attendee, spoke specifically about the “chicken war” that’s been going on for seven months. She said she filed an open records request for complaints from the public about chickens since 2021. She received 14 records.
Of those 14 records, Kittle said, two contained both a first and last name of the complainants, eight were completely anonymous, one contained a first name only and three listed no complaints. Two, said Kittle, listed only general areas where they saw chickens and not specific addresses.
Kittle said there was no evidence in any case that warranted nuisance abatement.
“So I am puzzled about why the zoning department and code enforcement say they hear complaints all the time about chickens. Where is the evidence?” Kittle asked.
Jimmy Gray was up next and likened the board to the boy who cried “wolf,” except, said Gray, the board was crying “more” — more money for personnel, rent for offices, projects that didn’t make sense and excess driving around putting wear and tear on county vehicles. He also took issue with county decisions about de-annexation. Gray expressed gratitude toward Commissioner Charlie Stephens for his stand on a number of issues but told the board as a whole that what is needed is “more honesty and transparency about what and how money is spent.”
Ruth Fant rounded out the public comments segment of the meeting. She said she would rather be at her daughter’s volleyball game, but she couldn’t reach her commissioner and felt her voice needed to be heard.
“You guys are managing close to $37 million,” Fant said. “If you think you’re not going to be scrutinized, I’m letting you know you will be scrutinized. That is a lot of money.
“I’m sorry the job comes with criticism,” Fant told the board, “but that’s what you signed up for. I hope you won’t take your time to chastise us coming and taking our time to voice an opinion to you.”
A number of people, commissioners and citizens, have commented over the past few months, that they feel there is some misunderstanding — that commissioners are not fully grasping the concerns of citizens and that citizens are not fully grasping how government works.