Larry Black has only overseen only a few Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meetings since he became chairman, but numerous citizens, including one who ran against him for the seat he now holds, have shown up to congratulate and praise him — and to reinforce their expectations of the board regarding free speech.
During public appearances at the end of the June 23 meeting, Nick Ware, who ran for chairman against Black, took the podium. He thanked Black and praised him for the hours he spent watching videos of previous meetings.
“The quote by Benjamin Franklin I love most is, ‘It is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority,’” Ware opened his remarks with.
Ware commented that the topics Black listed at the last meeting as ones that can be legally restricted are irrelevant. “Did you ever hear any citizen speak on any of the items on that list?” he asked Black. “I would think not. I was at each of those meetings.”
Citing a court case, White v. City of Norwalk, in which two men accused their city council of violations of free speech, Ware said citizens have an enormous interest in directing speech about public issues to those who run their city. In such cases, said Ware, there is a need for heightened protection of free speech.
Commissioners, said Ware, cannot deny a citizen the right to speak on a topic when others have been allowed to speak freely about their own concerns. Commissioners may not silence a speaker simply because they have labeled him a “gadfly” or a “troublemaker.”
Standards and rules can be set in advance, Ware said: time limits for speaking, non-disruptive behavior, and even topics that can be addressed, but the value of free speech must be held sacred and upheld faithfully.
Ware closed by noting that he was encouraged by what he had seen so far — how Black interacted with people who spoke at meetings and asked them questions to learn more, but he made it clear he would be paying close attention going forward.
Next up at the podium was Ruth Fant, a California transplant who said she moved to Catoosa County to escape the very things she now faces: lack of transparency in government and an effort to quash people’s voices.
Fant was critical of the incentives the county offered employees to get Covid-19 vaccines and felt there was dishonesty about the risks. Channel 9, she said, had reported that the New England Journal of Medicine wrote that natural immunity to Covid was better than the vaccines, yet the county continued to incentivize vaccination and risk lawsuits.
Fant said she also wants the public appearances segment of the meetings moved back to the beginning. “I have heard you all say you can still have voices of opinions — it’s just moved to a different part of the agenda, but it is the part after you have already voted on business.” What is the point, she asked, of talking about an issue that’s already been voted on?
“Are we asking you to spend more money?” Fant asked. “Are we asking you to break the law? Are we asking you to go against the Christian way? The answer is no. So why is it so important to continue to upset your constituents?”
“When I moved here,” Fant continued, “I never thought I would have to be speaking at my local government meeting trying to educate them on our Constitutional rights. I had to do this in California and was so relieved and grateful that I was moving to a state and county that was hardcore conservative, but here I stand today having to educate my government the way I had to in California.
“We are asking you,” said Fant, “to be courageous by correcting your wrong and do what people are asking for.”
Cherise Miller, a frequent speaker at commission meetings, took the podium for a moment to express her agreement with Ware and Fant.