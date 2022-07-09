The current war over the legality of owning backyard chickens in residential areas of Catoosa County has sparked disagreements over the meaning of ordinances that one would hope might clarify situations.
Both sides in the debate agree on one thing: the ordinances could stand to be much clearer.
The pro-backyard chicken side has pointed out a section of the nuisance abatement ordinance that says: “No investigation or action based upon nuisance shall be commenced unless at least three persons from different households sign an affidavit of complaint with the Zoning Administrator.”
This provision helps prevent mischievous reporting by neighbors who have an ax to grind with someone. Both sides agree with this interpretation.
But Catoosa Zoning and Inspections Director James Davis says it’s taken out of context.
The entire section (UDC 9.05.01.C.2) reads:
Nuisance Abatement.
1) Authorization.
a. The Zoning Administrator shall have the power to bring actions for nuisance as they appear upon complaint by aggrieved citizens or otherwise, in his discretion.
b. In all cases for an abatement of a nuisance the Zoning Administrator shall request the defendant to abate the nuisance before instituting an action.
2) Affidavit of Complaint.
No investigation or action based upon nuisance shall be commenced unless at least three persons from different households sign an affidavit of complaint with the Zoning Administrator, subject to subsection (3), below.
3) Discretion to Zoning Administrator.
a. If the Zoning Administrator determines the allegations of the affidavit of complaint appear to be made for the purposes of harassment by neighbor against neighbor, or are otherwise not brought in good faith, he may refuse to act upon the complaint.
b. The Zoning Administrator shall also be vested with discretion to bring an action for nuisance on his own motion or refuse to bring an action if in his opinion circumstances demand.
Davis says he is authorized to proceed with action based on his own judgment, as stated in section 3, item b.
Nevertheless, it is customary, says Davis, to require three formal complaints, by neighbors all living in separate houses, each agreeing to appear in court if necessary, if the original complaint is insufficient to warrant a full investigation.
The pro-chicken side says this has not been done. Davis alludes to multiple complaints about one family that was cited, but there has been only one formal complaint.
Davis says his office is required to look into all complaints.
Is a chicken a domesticated animal or not?
People are being cited for keeping chickens in residential zones where, according to the zoning board, they are prohibited. The code of ordinances addresses poultry issues. Backyard chicken supporters say the ordinances are clearly referring to large-scale poultry operations and cite wording and what they say is the historical purpose of the ordinance — to protect the average homeowner from the problems, hazards and unpleasantries of commercial poultry industries.
Catoosa Zoning and Inspections director James Davis also cites history when he says that he is following interpretations of the ordinances established by his predecessors, including defining chickens as non-domestic animals and banning them from residentially-zoned areas. It’s hard to find a source anywhere that does not consider chickens domesticated animals, but Davis says he operates on local precedent and on the advice of county attorneys.
Under “Illustrative Examples of Nuisances,” 9.05.01, Section A, in the Catoosa County Code of Ordinances, item 12 says “Keeping of nondomesticated animals in a residential zone.”
Thus, if a chicken is a non-domesticated animal, there is little question about the legality of the issue — it would be forbidden. But if a chicken is a domesticated animal, there is room for debate.
This brings us back to the pivotal question: Is a chicken a domesticated animal or not? It’s not the only question in the debate, but it’s one that’s been addressed from all imaginable angles.
Any satisfying result of an argument is certainly dependent on both sides defining terms in the same way.
The Catoosa County Code of Ordinances has in its opening sections something of a glossary, defining words like “shall, will, must, either, or, day, week, month, year.” But it fails miserably on one point: Is a chicken a domesticated bird or not?