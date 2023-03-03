No one is saying the chicken war in Catoosa County is a partisan issue, but it is interesting when a diverse group of people comes together about a controversy without taking political sides.
The chairs of both the Catoosa County Republican Party and the Catoosa County Democratic Party have been attending commission meetings regarding the chicken issue.
At the most recent commission meeting, one that lasted about five hours and drew more than 100 people, Republican party leader Joanna Hildreth stood outside the meeting room and streamed the meeting for the overflow crowd, and Democratic party leader Rob Nolen spoke at the meeting.
The Catoosa County News spoke with the two political leaders on March 2.
Both agree that there is nothing in Catoosa County code that prevents people living in R-1 (residential) zones from having chickens.
Both agree that the nuisance laws already in place are sufficient to deal with any problems that might arise from chicken ownership.
Both agree that commissioners have been less than transparent about things like the number of people opposing chickens in R-1 and the status of attorneys for the county as contract workers with potential conflicts of interest that they are not required to reveal because they are not county employees.
In response to suggestions from commissioners that people who are against chickens are afraid to come to meetings to express their views, Hildreth says, “The few who have come to meetings and expressed those views have been treated kindly by the rest of the audience.”
Nolen says that while he doesn't agree with everything that's been said in support of chickens, he doesn't believe chicken supporters have acted in any threatening way that would frighten those who oppose chickens in R-1 zones.
Nolen, who grew up in Catoosa County and recently moved back after nearly 20 years in Los Angeles and Colorado, says it’s a good thing that people are coming together. “It’s not an us vs. them issue,” he says, “not politically and not the commissioners vs. the people. We all have a vested interest in enjoying living here. I believe we have existing laws to address any problems. We don’t need new laws to deal with low-volume issues. Existing regulations should be sufficient.”
Nolen and Hildreth both believe people have the right to use their property as they see fit as long as they are not causing problems for their neighbors.
Hildreth says she and Nolen have had conversations with one another about the chicken controversy (as well as other things) and both share a love for the county and feel that one good thing that has come of the chicken controversy is it has fostered a stronger sense of community.
Both hope the commissioners will clarify things like why they believe chickens are currently illegal in R-1 zones and why they believe current nuisance laws are not sufficient to deal with chickens if they become a nuisance.