Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Amy

The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce actively promotes local shopping.

Every year, the Chamber sponsors a Shop Local breakfast in Ringgold to launch a shopping spree that culminates in someone winning a giant gift basket with items from all participating merchants.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In