The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce actively promotes local shopping.Every year, the Chamber sponsors a Shop Local breakfast in Ringgold to launch a shopping spree that culminates in someone winning a giant gift basket with items from all participating merchants.This year, the breakfast will honor state Sen, Jeff Mullis and former state Rep. Dewayne Hill."Both Sen. Mullis and Rep. Hill have done so much to help our area," says Chamber CEO Amy Jackson. "And we want them to know how much we appreciate them."The cost for the breakfast is $17 per person. Registration is required by Dec. 1. Registration options are available for both Chamber members and non-members.After breakfast, guests are encouraged to shop local in Ringgold where they'll receive tickets for the gift basket from every participating merchant they purchase from.Further instructions will be given at the breakfast: https://members.catoosachamberofcommerce.com/list/category/non-profit-organization-67211. Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.