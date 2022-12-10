Amy Jackson, Jeff Mullis, Dewayne Hill

On Dec. 7 the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Ringgold Depot to kick off its third annual “Shop Local” event and took the opportunity to honor Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Dewayne Hill, both of whom are retiring from the elected offices they’ve held.

“Shop Local” is a project of the Chamber to promote businesses that are members. It takes place close to Christmastime. Local member businesses donate items for gift baskets and shoppers earn tickets as they visit and buy at the shops. At the end of the day, the Chamber collects the tickets and draws for winners.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

