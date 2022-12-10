Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Dewayne Hill were honored for their service by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce at a Dec. 7 breakfast in Ringgold. From left: Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amy Jackson, state Sen. Mullis, and state Rep. Hill.
The Dec. 7 Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Ringgold Depot, honoring Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Dewayne Hill, was catered by Catering by Alan.
Somehow, the Grinch only made Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Jackson happier during the kickoff for the Chamber's Shop Local event in Ringgold on Dec. 7.
On Dec. 7 the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Ringgold Depot to kick off its third annual “Shop Local” event and took the opportunity to honor Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Dewayne Hill, both of whom are retiring from the elected offices they’ve held.
“Shop Local” is a project of the Chamber to promote businesses that are members. It takes place close to Christmastime. Local member businesses donate items for gift baskets and shoppers earn tickets as they visit and buy at the shops. At the end of the day, the Chamber collects the tickets and draws for winners.
This year, says Chamber CEO Amy Jackson, there were enough donations from businesses to create seven generous baskets. “There were a lot of really nice things in the baskets,” says Jackson. “Gift cards, art work, home décor, T-shirts, hats, water bottles, lots of Ringgold swag.”
But before the 10 a.m.-4 p.m. shopping tour of Ringgold, there was the breakfast. Jackson says 115 people came to honor Sen. Jeff Mullis for his 22 years in the state Senate and Rep. Dewayne Hill for his six years in the state House and eight years as a Catoosa County commissioner.
The breakfast featured three speakers -- retired liaison for the Georgia Department of Corrections Bobby Plemmons, Catoosa County manager Dan Wright and former Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chair Steven Henry -- who shared their appreciation for the ways Mullis and Hill helped Catoosa County economically. Jackson says there was a lot of emphasis on the value of the relationships built between the legislators and local officials.
Mullis and Hill were presented by Catoosa Chamber Board of Directors chair Will Stiles with engraved plaques in commemoration of their service.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.