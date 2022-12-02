At its Nov. 22 meeting, The Catoosa County Planning and Zoning Commission once again addressed the issue of chickens in residential areas.
The dispute over backyard chickens has been going on for much of the year.
At the recent meeting, Chris Harris, attorney for the county, presented to the commission a sample zoning option based, he said, largely on that of Oconee County, one of several Georgia counties whose codes regarding chickens he studied.
Harris made it clear that what he submitted was merely a framework for a possible Catoosa code, that it could be changed in any way commissioners saw fit.
One point on which the model Harris submitted differs from the Oconee code is on the number of chickens that would be allowed. Oconee code allows five per acre. The model submitted by Harris allows for three on one acre of land and one per half acre after that.
Oconee's code and the potential code Harris submitted restrict chickens to coops and adjoining runs and do not allow for free-range chickens in residential areas.
Residents who support backyard chicken ownership had previously submitted proposed code changes to the zoning board.
Some of the primary differences between what Harris submitted as a model for possible new wording of the code and what residents submitted includes:
The residents’ proposal allows for 24 chickens. Under the version submitted by Harris, 12 acres of land would be necessary for 24 chickens.
Roosters would be allowed under certain conditions in the residents’ proposal.
The residents’ proposal would remove language from the current code that allows for the zoning administrator to investigate at “his own discretion” and insert language that allows investigation of nuisance complaints only from adjoining neighbors and never by an anonymous tip.
Some things about the two versions of code are not that different.
The residents’ proposal allows for restrictions and regulations in R1 and residential zones, including keeping chickens on their owner’s property, providing appropriate shelter and proper disposal of waste.
Further, the residents’ proposal would disallow peafowl and guineas in subdivisions.
The residents’ revisions maintain that the rules of HOAs (home owners’ associations) and subdivision covenants must be honored.
Jerry Hawthorne, commission chari, said that more time should be allowed to study the sample code and the revisions suggested by residents.
Hawthorne made reference to the possibility of compromising and using aspects of both models.
Hawthorne urges residents to submit comments about proposed changes by Jan. 10.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
