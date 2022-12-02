Chickens

Proposals for new chicken rules for residential areas of Catoosa County do not allow for free-range birds.

At its Nov. 22 meeting, The Catoosa County Planning and Zoning Commission once again addressed the issue of chickens in residential areas.

The dispute over backyard chickens has been going on for much of the year.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In