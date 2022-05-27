The men and women who represent two area law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s support during an annual competition.
On Friday, June 3, the Catoosa and Walker County Sheriff’s Offices will compete in the 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. The event, which first took place in 2017, is open to the public and employees from both of the Northwest Georgia law enforcement offices.
“We started Battle of the Badges as a friendly competition in order to bring awareness to the need for blood donations,” said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “A number of medical procedures can’t happen without an adequate blood supply. I urge everyone to consider giving blood. It’s quick and painless.”
The sheriff’s office that collects the most blood will be declared the winner and awarded a plaque from Blood Assurance.
“This competition is fun for me and Sheriff Sisk and in the end, we know it will save lives,” said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. “My most vivid memory of Blood Assurance was in 2009 when I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. A blood drive was organized for me at my church. On a bitter cold evening, donors stood in line to give blood. Since then, I have tried to be a voice for Blood Assurance.”
The blood drives will take place at both sheriff’s office locations from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.
Catoosa County Sherriff’s Office, 5842 Hwy. 41, Ringgold, Ga.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office, 105 S. Duke St., LaFayette, Ga.
If donors are interested in scheduling an appointment to benefit the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, they may visit bloodassurance.org/Catoosa.
Donors who would like to schedule an appointment in support of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office can visit bloodassurance.org/walker.
Donors may also call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777 to schedule appointments. Walk-ins will be accepted at both locations.
Those who donate will be given a commemorative T-shirt.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.