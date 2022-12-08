Catoosa County 4-H program assistant Roberta Pepper thought that making mats to help local homeless people keep warmer and dryer would be a good project for children of all ages, including 4-H members at the Cloverbud level (K-grade 3).
The mats Pepper plans are made of plastic shopping bags turned into PLARN – plastic yarn. To test her idea, Pepper put her fourth-grade daughter to work on a sample. Not only did her daughter fly with the project, she taught her three older siblings to do it.
PLARN is made by snipping the handles and bottom of a shopping bag, making a few more cuts that produce long plastic loops, then crocheting the pieces into a mat. The process can also be done on a loom, which is what Pepper is considering as an easier alternative for younger children.
4-H is big on community service. Pepper says that while the PLARN mat project will be initiated by the young Cloverbuds, every age group will have a chance to participate, including at the annual Christmas party.
The 100 Catoosa County Clover Leafs (grades 4-6) who will go to Highlands College in Rome this year for a speech competition will also find community service tables set up with balls of PLARN provided by the Cloverbuds and will have a chance to work on PLARN mats.
Likewise, the Junior and Senior 4-Hers (grades 7-12) will be able to work on PLARN mats at a district competition in Rock Eagle, during which they will be giving speeches and presenting portfolios on their own year-long projects.
Pepper says that when the mats are finished, she hopes the sheriff’s office and others will help her reach out to the homeless in the area. “Maybe officers could keep some of the mats in their cars,” she says, “or we could provide some to churches and missions.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.