PLARN mats

The Catoosa County 4-H Cloverbuds are collecting plastic shopping bags to make PLARN (plastic yarn) and weave it into sleeping mats for the homeless.

 Catoosa County government

Catoosa County 4-H program assistant Roberta Pepper thought that making mats to help local homeless people keep warmer and dryer would be a good project for children of all ages, including 4-H members at the Cloverbud level (K-grade 3).

The mats Pepper plans are made of plastic shopping bags turned into PLARN – plastic yarn. To test her idea, Pepper put her fourth-grade daughter to work on a sample. Not only did her daughter fly with the project, she taught her three older siblings to do it.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

