According to the Georgia Secretary of State's website and Walker County Board of Elections and Registration, the following candidates qualified to run for the Nov. 3 general elections during qualifying March 2-6:
Local Republican candidates who face no opposition are:
- Christy Johnson Anderson, incumbent for Walker County probate court judge
- Carter Brown, incumbent for Walker County clerk of court
- Sheila J. Thompson, incumbent for Walker County magistrate court judge
- Carolyn Walker, incumbent for Walker County tax commissioner
- Charles Wardlaw, incumbent for Walker County surveyor
- Steve Wilson, incumbent for Walker County sheriff
- Karen Lee Stoker, Walker County Board of Education Post 1
- Lindsay Bradford, Walker County Board of Education Post 4
- Chris Arnt, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit district attorney
James P Burton qualified for the nonpartisan position as Walker County soil and water conservation supervisor.
Incumbents Billy Mullinax and Matt Williamson qualified for state court judge and state solicitor respectively. Both are nonpartisan.
Vying for the chairperson’s post on the Walker County Board of Commissioners are Republicans Matt Harris and Perry Lamb.
Republicans James "Jim" Hill and Robert Blakemore qualified, as did Democrat Bobby McDonald, for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 1.
Republicans Mark Askew and Marcus Veazey, as well as Democrat Tyrone Davis, qualified for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 2.
Brian P. Hart, a Republican, and Hakie Shropshire, a Democrat, qualified for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 3.
Republicans Daryl L. Massey, Mike Nowlin, Alan Painter, Alan Slaven and Robert Stultz qualified for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4.
William H. "Billy" Sims and incumbent Dewayne Wilson qualified for Walker County coroner. Both are Republicans.
Incumbents Brian House and Kristina Cook Graham qualified for re-election for the nonpartisan seat they each currently hold as the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit superior court judge.
Incumbent Jeff Mullis, a Republican, qualified to run for reelection to the state Senate District 53 seat. Republicans Colton Moore and Todd Noblitt has also qualified.
Republicans Mike Cameron, Vikki Mills and John Deffenbaugh qualified to run for the state House District 1 seat.
Incumbent Steve Tarvin, a Republican, qualified to run for reelection to the state House District 2 seat.
For U.S. District 14 representative, the following Republican candidates qualified: John D. Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Humbree and Matt Laughridge. Kevin Van Ausdal qualified as a Democrat.
For the U.S. Senate seat currently held by David Perdue, Perdue, a Republican, has qualified to run for reelection. Democrats who qualified to run against him are Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Dillard Smith and Teresa Pike Tomlinson. Shane Hazel qualified as a Libertarian.
For the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler, Loeffler qualified to run. Other Republicans who qualified for the seat are Doug Collins, Derrick E. Grayson, A. Wayne Johnson and Kandiss Taylor. Matt Lieberman, Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Ed Tarver, Richard Dien Winfield and Joy Felicia Slade qualified as Democrats. Brian Slowinski qualified to run as a Libertarian; Al Bartell and Allen Buckley qualified to run as Independents. Rod Mack was qualified as a write-in.
Nathan Wilson qualified as a Libertarian, along with Daniel Blackman and John Noel as Democrats, for Georgia Public Service Commission District 4. Incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr., Republican, qualified to run for reelection for PSC District 4.