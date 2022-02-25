The revitalization of Lafayette Road in the historic district of Fort Oglethorpe has been a long time coming.
Now real results can be seen, says Andrews, owner of George’s Boots & Shoes, which sits close to the north end of the lion’s share of the work.
“They’ve really beautified the road,” says Andrews. “People comment on it when they come into the store.”
The beautification comes at a good time for Andrews, who worked for years as manager of Sear’s Shoe Store, which recently closed when owner Jerry Sear retired.
Andrews decided to open his own shoe store a block north of the original Sear’s Shoes. He says the work the city has been doing shows they care about the historic district and helps residents care, too.
Among the improvements made to the nearly two miles of Lafayette road, from the northern intersection at Battlefield Parkway to the southern crossroad at Harker, just before entering Chickamauga Battlefield, are:
New sidewalks and curbs that replaced the old crumbling ones.
Special brick-lined crosswalks for pedestrians, complete with signal lights.
Two new, fully-functioning traffic lights, one at Harker Road and one at Gilbert Drive near Krystal and Maxi Auto Service Center.
A freshly paved and marked Lafayette Road with some changes to lanes.
The next step, says Andrews, is to bring new businesses into the historic district. The old Sear’s Shoes building has been purchased and is under renovation, though there has been no public announcement about it, and there are many buildings for rent along the route.
Andrews says he’s invested in the area and hopes the revitalization will tempt others to become part of bringing Lafayette Road to life again.
George’s Boots and Shoes is located at 2732 Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe. The store is open seven days a week and can be reached at 706-841-0831.