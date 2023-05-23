ATLANTA - Southeastern Georgia has landed another supplier for the state’s fast-growing electric mobility industry.

South Korea-based Hanon Systems. a global provider of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for conventional and electric vehicles will invest more than $40 million in a manufacturing plant in Bulloch County. The project is expected to create 160 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In