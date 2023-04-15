GraduRUN 2023

On March 18, nearly 200 people gathered in Ringgold for the 25th annual GraduRUN, a fundraising race sponsored by Ringgold Builtwell Bank for Catoosa County Communities in Schools. The 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk drew twice as many participants as last year and raised $28,000 for CIS.

Catoosa County CIS runs programs ranging from in-home visits to helping young children prepare for school to high school programs on financial literacy and practical skills like cooking, sewing and even relationships. CIS helps with food, clothing, prom dresses, tutoring, mentoring, after-school care, emotional support -- pretty much anything a student needs to succeed.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

