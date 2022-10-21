ATLANTA - Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the hit musical “Hamilton,” called on Latino Georgians to support U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.

Though Miranda is deeply rooted in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City, he has close ties to Atlanta.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In