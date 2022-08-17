Blood Assurance is issuing an urgent plea to the public about donating platelets.

As of Monday, Aug. 15, the nonprofit organization only had 32 platelet units available. Blood Assurance needs 75-100 platelet units on its shelves every day to supply more than 70 hospitals around the region.

